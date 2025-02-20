Moss Valley Fine Meats finalist for New Green Growth Awards

Part of our renewable systems

Moss Valley Fine Meats has been selected as a finalist for the first-ever ‘Green Growth Awards’, a new national competition recognising small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards will award two sustainability grants of £5000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives. The grants will help provide additional funding for businesses to invest further in this area.

Stephen Thompson 4th generation farmer, who founded Moss Valley Fine Meats in 2007, has made it to the final round of the awards after impressing judges with their commitment to green growth.

We are extremely proud of the fact that we have one of the lowest antibiotic use of any pig farms. All our butchery pigs are reared antibiotic free and we received the outstanding achievement award from the pig industry for our work with antibiotics. This is down to high bio-security. The lack of disease not only allows us to nearly eliminate the use of antibiotics, but it allows our pigs to grow much faster, using less feed and substantially lower their carbon footprint, something that will become more and more relevant to all food producers in the near future. All our pig slurry is returned to the land, so we purchase no P & K fertilizer and much reduced nitrogen fertilizer. We strive to reduce the carbon footprint of our business, and the farm now has an 85Kw and a 15Kw wind turbines to complement its straw burner (which is carbon neutral) and water bore hole as well as 60KW of solar PV and 120kw battery storage coming on line this month. We are committed to seeking effective ways in which we can further reduce the environmental impact of our business. Our C16 house is a SuperHome as it is co2 neutral! The butchery is we think the only carbon neutral butchery in Derbyshire / Yorkshire. We also take logs and woodchip from several local tree surgeons. The logs are sold on or used in the biomass boiler and the wood chip 50 ton a month is sold for green energy.

On being named as a finalist, Stephen said: “We are delighted to be recognized in this way, we have been using green technologies for the past 40 years to reduce our footprint and keep costs down”.

“The Green Growth Awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth,” says Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success—whether through cost savings, waste reduction, or deeper customer engagement. Their passion and commitment are making a real impact on their communities and the economy.”

The nation’s 5.5m small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions and the Green Growth Awards has been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

“The Green Growth Awards shine a spotlight on the small businesses that are not only driving sustainability but also setting the standard for innovation and growth,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how these businesses are leveraging sustainable practices to achieve real business success and create positive change in their communities. We’re really proud to support this initiative.”

BT is also a member of the Willow Review Steering Board; a new independent review aiming to underline the financial case for sustainability for small businesses, which has been spearheaded by Small Business Britain and is backed by the UK Government.

The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025.