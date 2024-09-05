Morley Hayes appoints New Head Chef at Roosters Bar & Restaurant

Derbyshire hotel and golf complex, Morley Hayes has appointed Vilmos Bodor as the new head chef of its Roosters Bar and Restaurant.

Vilmos began his culinary journey with three years of extensive training at a prestigious catering college in his home country of Hungary.

He then honed his skills in gastro pubs and four-star hotels across Hungary before bringing his talents to the UK. His professional journey includes high-profile establishments such as Bear Inn, Seven Restaurant, and most recently, Il Rosso, where he excelled in fast-paced gastro pubs and restaurants.

Vilmos is known for his focus on team management, creating innovative dishes and delivering exceptional dining experiences.

Photo by Malidate Van on Pexels

At the award-winning Roosters Bar & Restaurant, Vilmos will lead a team of professionals to craft delicious dishes that showcase the finest local ingredients.

Commenting on his appointment, Vilmos Bodor said:

"Embarking on this new chapter of my career at Morley Hayes is a real honour. It’s a pleasure to come to work every day and collaborate with such a talented team.

“Our commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients ensures every plate is delicious and crafted with love – I look forward to creating unforgettable culinary experiences for our diners."

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Vilmos to Morley Hayes. His rich background across a broad range of establishments brings a blend of expertise, innovation, and most importantly, a passion for exceptional dining.

“Vilmos will work alongside our experienced team to craft dishes that utilise fresh, local ingredients. I look forward to an exciting culinary journey ahead."

Set in the Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Roosters Bar & Restaurant serves an extensive range of delicious home cooked bar snacks and meals.

It is the perfect location to meet and enjoy a quiet drink and traditional bar meal. Guests can drink and dine in the comfortable restaurant or relax in the outside courtyard where the stunning scenery compliments the delicious food.

Roosters won the Most Family Friendly Dining award at the 2023 Derby Food and Drink awards.

Morley Hayes boasts a luxury four star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters Bar & Restaurant and Spike Bar.