More women than ever in the workforce - boosting Derbyshire’s economy

While on average 71.7 per cent of women across the country had a job in 2021, the Derbyshire’s numbers were even higher with 75 per cent employed.

This is a 0.6 per cent increase since 2020. In the same time, Derbyshire’s male employment rate has fallen by 2.8 per cent.

Dom Stevens, manager at Destination Chesterfield said: "A key success factor in Chesterfield's growth and development is creating and promoting job opportunities in all sectors for everyone.”

To provide equal opportunities, Destination Chesterfield has been running a number of campaigns.

These include National Apprenticeship Week, MyFuture and Made in Chesterfield which works with schools to raise awareness of careers within the engineering and manufacturing sector to all students.

Dom Stevens said: “We are immensely proud of our work with partners to ensure all young people in Chesterfield are aware of the many job opportunities here."

Made in Chesterfield has resulted in a number of women taking up apprenticeships in traditionally male industries and Chesterfield College has reported an increase in course numbers.

Eve Bennett is a Level 4 Mechanical Engineer Apprentice.

One of them is Eve Bennett, 20, who four years ago was on a two-week work experience placement with MSE Hiller, a UK leader in supplying dewatering equipment,

The placement was organised through the Made in Chesterfield and saw Evengetting an apprenticeship with the company.

Now she is a Level 4 Mechanical Engineer Apprentice.

Eve said: “When I did engineering at school I was the only female in the class. The teacher asked me if it was a problem for me and said he’d understand if I wanted to change subjects.

Destination Chesterfield has visited Brookfield School students as a part of Made in Chesterfield Programme.

“It absolutely wasn’t a problem for me, but I think it really shocked him because I wasn’t following the female stereotype of wanting to do sewing or cooking.

“I’ve always wanted to be an engineer for as long as I can remember. I love the job and the company I am working for. I couldn’t see myself doing anything different.”

When asked what she’d say to young girls considering a career in engineering Eve added: “I’d say just do what you want to do. I still find it shocking that women get frowned upon for going into engineering. It’s a brilliant job and career for anyone.”

Whittam Cox Arhcitects, a Chesterfield-based company, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

Jane Louise runs her own photo studio in Clay Cross.

Corinne Hall, Associate Director said: “In our 50 years, we have seen significant changes in both the way we work and the diversity of our colleagues. As a company we are working hard to help diminish the misconceptions of gender specific roles and show that our industry can provide an exciting and rewarding career for both men and women.

"One of the ways in which we do this is through mentoring, both within our company and externally for both university and school aged students. In our work with schemes like the Chesterfield Borough Council and D2N2 led Future Makers scheme, we provide strong, visible female role models who support young women in their progression towards a career in construction, helping to build their confidence whilst highlighting the many different roles available to them.”

These role models allow Derbyshire women not only to find a job but to take a step further and start their own businesses.

Female-led businesses are the backbone of the local economy in Clay Cross.

Jane Louise Pattison, who runs Jane Louise Photography said she was impressed by the changes that local women were able to make over the past few decades, fighting for equal business opportunities.

Marie balances running Zoo Glamour with taking care of her children.

She said: “Being a part of a community of other business owners is wonderful. The rise in female business owners is a major success story within itself.

“With the majority being mothers as well as running our businesses and showing that we can do it all. Seeing women flourish in a variety of businesses that previously were male dominated.

“Not only this but to be taken seriously and stand side by side with the local male businesses and treated as equals shows how far society has come especially in a old mining village. Something that a few decades ago would be seen as impossible."

Maire Abbett, a single mum who runs Zoo Glamour, a hair and beauty salon in Clay Cross believes that starting their own business is particularly beneficial for women who also take care of their children.

“I feel it’s very important to have women led businesses as many of us have children and are able to offer an employment opportunity for other parents wishing to work that accommodates this. Childcare is one massive cost that many other employers do not take into consideration and this makes it very difficult for parents to work."

She added: "To enable me to start my business as a salon owner and single mum of five, the low rent and rates alongside good transportation links, local amenities, free parking and all round community support has enabled me to thrive.”

Annette Dillon, from the Hub, a community centre in Clay Cross saidd: "At the Hub and P4YP we create a space for the community and support vulnerable families and children. We feel it is important that we provide positive role models for the our future women who will then carry on the strength and courage to make a difference."

Derbyshire District Council is also supporting women in the workforce with the authority largely dominated by women.

7,900 council employees are women, which equals 79 per cent of the staff.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We have a women’s employee network which is open to all employees who support women's issues and developments.

“The network began a few years ago to promote equality for female employees by sharing information, identifying learning opportunities, supporting peers and raising awareness of women's issues."