Monarch Security launches Highfield-approved training centre in Derby

A leading Derby-based security company, Monarch Security, is now delivering nationally recognised, industry-standard SIA training to new and existing security professionals.

Founded in 2020 by Farhaan Bhatti and Phil Wright, Monarch Security has grown rapidly, providing a wide range of services including static guarding, mobile patrols, door supervision, K9 units, close/VIP protection, event stewarding, alarm response, and keyholding. The company serves clients across the East Midlands, the UK, and internationally - with contracts ranging from major hotel chains to football stadiums.

Monarch has now become a Highfield-approved training centre, one of the UK’s leading awarding bodies for security qualifications. Training will be delivered from Monarch’s Derby training facility, combining Highfield’s nationally recognised courses with Monarch’s real-world, operational expertise to raise standards within the industry.

In addition to enhancing industry skills, the new training centre will also create valuable job opportunities across the East Midlands. By helping individuals gain the qualifications and confidence needed to enter or advance in the security sector, Monarch aims to open clear career pathways for those seeking long-term, professional development within the industry.

Farhaan Bhatti, left, and Phil Wright founded Monarch Security in Derby in 2020.

Courses will cover areas such as door supervision, Security guarding, close protection, CCTV, spectator safety, and first aid, delivered through a blend of classroom and e-learning sessions. A range of security-related courses will be available.

Phil Wright, Co-owner and Director at Monarch Security, said: “We’re proud to be delivering Highfield-approved qualifications here in Derby. Having operated a successful security company, we know exactly what clients expect from staff - professionalism, reliability, and high standards. Our extensive frontline experience ensures that every learner receives practical, work-based training that prepares them for real-world situations.

Farhaan Bhatti, Managing Director of Monarch Security, added: “Our goal is to raise the quality of security training across the industry. By combining our hands-on operational experience with Highfield’s nationally recognised qualifications, we ensure every learner achieves the highest professional standard.”