Mobility in Motion named as the exclusive UK distributor for BraunAbility

Mobility in Motion, based in Alfreton, is the UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of vehicle adaptations and driving aids, has joined forces with BraunAbility to become its exclusive UK product supplier.

Part of the ABC Mobility Group, Mobility in Motion was founded in 2023 to leverage its cutting-edge technology and expertise to reimagine the driving experience for all individuals and ensure adaptations are available to anyone who needs them across the UK.

The partnership with BraunAbility, the world-leading manufacturer of vehicle mobility solutions including wheelchair rooftop boxes and swivel seats, comes after the company also became the exclusive distributor for Autochair and Brig-Ayd products within the UK market.

Last year, Mobility in Motion and BraunAbility strengthened their relationship when the latter’s Europe’s Head of Training, Yerko Serrano, visited Mobility In Motion’s headquarters to deliver product and technical training courses.

Matthew Walker, Managing Director at Mobility in Motion, said: “We’re extremely proud to be able to announce this partnership with BraunAbilty. A strong relationship between the two businesses was formed last year. It was clear that we have a shared vision and commitment to delivering high-quality mobility solutions and ensuring everyone who needs them has access to them across the UK.

“Since launching in April 2023, Mobility in Motion has now established important exclusive partnerships with three of the leading manufacturers of vehicle adaptations, ensuring those with unique mobility needs have access to the biggest range of industry-leading products all in one place. We’re excited for the year ahead.”

Martin Iserö, Managing Director at BraunAbility Europe, said: “Mobility in Motion is an excellent partner for our work in the UK, and we are excited to be collaborating with them. Through our joint efforts, we can ensure that the right accessibility products reach individuals with reduced mobility at the right time and place.

“Together, we can make a difference by assisting those who need to enhance their personal freedom. We look forward to the years ahead with MIM as our exclusive UK distributor, making a positive impact in the accessibility and mobility industry together. Our shared goal is nothing less than to elevate the independence of our valued customers and product users.”