3 . Mike Ashley ($4.2bn)

Ashley is the founder of Sports Direct, the UK's largest sporting goods retailer. Ashley - born in Walsall - launched Sports Direct in 1982 at just 18 years old, growing it into a business with around 800 stores. In 2007, he took the company public, earning $1.8 billion from its IPO. That same year, he purchased the iconic soccer club Newcastle United, which he sold in 2021 to a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund for approximately $400 million. In 2019, Ashley rebranded Sports Direct's parent company as Frasers Group following the acquisition of department store chain House of Fraser. | Getty Images