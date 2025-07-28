Midlands logistics firm shifts gears with unveiling of new strategic site in Derbyshire

Leading Midlands logistics firm, D&D Transport, has opened the doors to a brand-new facility in Alfreton, marking a major investment in its continued growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in a thriving industrial estate in the heart of Derbyshire, the new site spans just under 70,000 sq ft, providing significant space for storage, operations and future development.

The move supports D&D Transport’s long-term strategy to strengthen its logistics offering and better serve its growing customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just minutes from Junction 28 of the M1 and the A38, the new location also puts the firm - which is a member of the Palletways UK network – in direct access of key transport corridors.

The new site spans just under 70,000 sq ft

Dave Palmer, owner of D&D Transport, commented: “This move represents a major step forward for the business. The new site gives us the space to scale and diversify our services and positions us more strategically to serve customers in the region.

“Since opening the facility, we’ve already started to see the positive impact it can have for us and the businesses we serve - we’re excited to accelerate into the next phase of our growth journey.”

Warrick Trimble, Network Director for Palletways UK, added: “We’re thrilled to see D&D Transport investing in a new facility that will enhance their capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their strategic location and growth ambitions perfectly align with Palletways’ commitment to delivering efficient, reliable logistics solutions across the UK and beyond.”

D&D Transport opens new Derbyshire facility

The new site is now fully operational and is based at Birchwood Way, Cotes Park Industrial Estate, Alfreton, DE55 4QQ.

D&D Transport is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.