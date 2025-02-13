Midland’s housebuilder shares apprentice success stories and offers new opportunities for students

In honour of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from the 10th-16th February, a local housebuilder has shared the success of two of its apprentices and announced new opportunities available to students across the Midlands.

The Redrow Midlands’ apprenticeship scheme will see successful candidates work across all of the housebuilder’s developments in the region.

The apprenticeships, which have been announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills, and will focus on different aspects of house building, including bricklaying and carpentry. With the current construction and trade skills shortage in the UK, Redrow is passionate about investing in the workforce of the future to deliver the number homes required.

The intake follows the success of Redrow Midland’s ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2014. The scheme gives students in the local area an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in housebuilding, be that on-site at developments or in a role at the division’s headquarters.

Among Redrow’s apprentices is Charlotte Baker, a trainee designer who is on a three-year apprenticeship scheme.

Speaking about her experience, Charlotte said, “When I left Sixth Form, I was conflicted on what I wanted to do. However, having family members in the field inspired me to pursue a career in the built environment.

“Redrow’s undergraduate apprenticeship program allowed me to rotate through different departments, spending four months in each team in the first two years, which helped me gain a better understanding of the industry and the various roles available. At the same time, I completed a full-time degree sponsored by Liverpool John Moores University. This opportunity was ideal for me after college, as it enabled me to earn while I learned.

“I started the technical rotation with the design team and now that I’m in my third year of the apprenticeship, I have decided to pursue this further.

“In my current role, I am a trainee designer, and my main responsibilities include creating layouts for new and upcoming sites and preparing submission packs for planning in order to secure development approvals.”

Also having taken part in Redrow Midlands' apprenticeship scheme is 21-year-old Emily Shaw, who is now a Trainee Quantity Surveyor at Redrow’s Midlands head office in Tamworth—after she successfully completed an apprenticeship in the commercial department.

Commenting on the apprenticeship scheme, Emily said: “I absolutely feel like Redrow has provided me with the tools to progress in my career. I was lucky enough to have the right support, which allowed me to complete my Level 3 qualification in just over a year and has enabled me to begin my Certificate of Higher Education (CertHE) this January.

“In the office, and particularly my team, I have incredible support both in my day-to-day role as well as with my further education studies, and in five years’ time, I am hoping to be coming towards the end of my degree and have progressed onto Quantity Surveyor.

“I would encourage others to apply for the apprenticeship scheme as both the opportunities to progress and the support from Redrow are fantastic. To top it off, the team are amazing, and the guidance you will receive is invaluable.”

Elaine Cartwright, Head of Sales at Redrow Midlands, added: “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing local apprenticeships to support and nurture the next generation of housebuilders, we ensure a number of opportunities are made available annually for apprenticeships with our team.

“Our goal is to provide ambitious learners with the opportunity to expand their industry knowledge and gain hands-on experience, equipping them with the resources they need to achieve a career in their chosen field.

“We are proud of how many of our apprentices, like Emily, choose to stay with Redrow once they have successfully completed the scheme and how many go on to become experts in their field. For any school leavers considering an apprenticeship and keen to advance in the industry, I would encourage them to apply for our programme.”

Redrow Midlands currently has 17 developments across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire. These sought-after developments offer homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with properties available for first-time buyers, those with growing families and right-sizers.

When applications for the Redrow apprenticeship scheme open, students can apply by visiting: www.apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies