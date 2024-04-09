Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team received so many requests for a deadline extension, it has given entrants an additional two weeks to enter the 2024 Awards. The new entry deadline is midnight on Friday 19 April 2024.

“We received so many requests for more time due to Easter and school holidays, we have pushed back our final entry deadline by two weeks," explains Charlotte Perkins, Group Managing Director at The Wilson Organisation, who created and organise the Awards. “We want to ensure that family businesses don’t miss the chance to showcase their achievements, so we've given them a little more time to finalise their entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The entry process is free and easy – simply head to www.familybusinessawards.co.uk and click on the 'enter now' link, register and start the online submission in up to two categories. Entries can be saved and revisited at any time before making the final submission by the new deadline of midnight on Friday 19 April.”

Entry Deadline Extended for Midlands Family Business Awards 2024

“Guidance on what the judges are looking for and the entry criteria can also be found on our website, and the Awards team are always on hand to answer any queries and support entrants throughout the process.” she adds.

With 10 free-to-enter categories including Family Business of the Year, Best Digital Tech Innovation, Best Small Family Business, Employer of the Year, Fastest Growing Family Businesses, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Property & Construction Excellence, Service Excellence, Sustainability and Young Director of the Year, there is a category suitable for every family business.

Interested family businesses can view the full line-up of categories and entry criteria on the website and choose the most suitable one for them. All finalists will be entered into the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants and decided purely by public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main sponsor for the 2024 Awards is current Family Business of the Year titleholder MHR. Category sponsors are Buckles, Family Business Futures, Premier Community, PwC, Shakespeare Martineau, STENCIL, Streets Chartered Accountants, The Handy Family Company and Ward Recycling.

Charlotte adds: “We are so grateful for the support of all our sponsors, some of which have been with us from the start and some are previous winners, so they understand the process and support the deadline extension. We all hope that with the extra two weeks to complete their free online entries, even more family businesses from across the region will take the opportunity to shout about their work and enter this year’s Awards."

Six finalists in each category will be chosen to go forward and meet the judging panel, with informal interviews taking place in June. The Ceremony & Dinner attracts over 300 guests – attended by awards finalists, independent judges and sponsors.

Finalists will be announced in April and overall winners revealed in an Award Ceremony on October 3rd 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in previous years, all proceeds from the Awards will go to charities in our region supporting our communities and young enterprise.