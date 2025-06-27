Mickleover community to receive £17 million in housebuilder investment

The highly anticipated Bloor Homes development coming to Mickleover will inject significant financial investment into the local area thanks to a substantial consortium Section 106 agreement.

Named Cromwell Orchard, the new neighbourhood of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes will create a base for a new Derby community to blossom. Meanwhile, existing residents will benefit from over £17.4 million in contributions towards affordable housing provision, primary and secondary education, and local healthcare facilities and infrastructure such as sports facilities, roads, bus services and recreation.

Section 106 contributions are agreed between developers and planning authorities as part of the local area consultation process and designed to ensure communities benefit from housing developments being built in their area. Necessary funding is pre-allocated to allow for infrastructure to be improved over a given period. As a result of this investment from new-build developers, local communities are propelled towards new standards of living.

The local investment allocated through the development of Cromwell Orchard follows two previous Mickleover-based neighbourhoods by Bloor Homes, marking the third round of investment that the housebuilder has contributed to the Mickleover community. Previously, Bloor Homes developed Manor Farm Fields off Swayfield Close, and more recently, Bramble Gate off Station Road.

In the case of Cromwell Orchard, Bloor Homes, alongside consortium partner Taylor Wimpey, will be providing a combined investment of £17,455,493, including:

£8,800,000 towards off site affordable housing

£3,657,159 towards secondary education

£2,400,000 towards primary education

£750,000 towards bus services

£728,394 towards highways

£418,440 towards health care facilities

£373,500 towards recreation

£328,000 towards built sports facilities

Angie Prince, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ Midlands region, said: “We are looking forward to implementing our collaborative venture into the Mickleover area and bringing long-awaited infrastructure upgrades to the local community.

Having worked in consultation with local planning authorities, we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of positive, forward-thinking change in the Derby area, both through carefully allocated Section 106 funding and the 344 energy efficient, high-quality homes we are building at Cromwell Orchard.”

Angie continues: “We’ve got some exciting new ‘Derby-designs’ coming to our showhomes here, with an exclusive homage to Derby Football Club, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for sneak peeks that will be released before they officially open, alongside our Cromwell Orchard sales centre, between October and November this year.”

Cromwell Orchard is located off Etwall Road, less than 20 minutes from Derby town centre.