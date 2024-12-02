Mick celebrates five decades at Staveley manufacturer AVK UK

AVK UK’s Mick Moore and colleague checking production information.

Michael Moore is celebrating 50 years of employment at Staveley manufacturer AVK UK – after joining the company as a fresh-faced 16-year-old apprentice in 1974.

The 66-year-old from Alfreton is set to retire in December after half a century at the water and gas industry supplier, where he currently works in the quality department.

Mick never planned to spend half a century at the same business but puts his longevity down to his colleagues and the opportunities he received over the past half century.

He said: “When I first started, I didn’t imagine I’d still be here 50 years on. AVK UK offered everything I needed – a good job, a great team, and opportunities to learn.”

16-year-old Mick Moore (back, second from left) at the start of his apprenticeship with The Bryan Donkin Company in 1974.

Mick joined The Bryan Donkin Company, which has produced cutting-edge valves for the gas sector for 175 years, straight out of school. Before the company was acquired by the AVK Group in the late nineties, Mick recalled his earliest days on the shop floor, crafting studs and spindles, before moving to more intricate projects as his skills grew.

He said: “It was like my favourite metalworking lessons at school. My manager would bring me sketches on scraps of paper and just say, “make this”.”

His first wage was £12.24 a week – “enough to give my mum a fiver and keep the rest for myself,” he recalled.

In 1996, the industry began transforming with the arrival of CNC machines, which brought new technical challenges. Mick adapted quickly, learning programming from manuals in his spare time and eventually training others, even making trips to AVK Poznan in Poland.

Mick Moore from AVK UK.

When Bryan Donkin Valves joined the AVK Group, Mick and his colleagues were introduced to new opportunities, with international collaboration and resources. “It was an exciting time,” he said. “Suddenly, we were part of something bigger, in a company operating worldwide.”

In 2007, the company moved to a new flagship facility in Staveley, Chesterfield, where Mick transitioned to the quality department, verifying products against AVK’s stringent standards. Though his role shifted to quality control, his expertise with CNC machines remains a valuable resource for colleagues, who frequently turn to him for advice.

Reflecting on his career, Mick said: “I never thought about moving companies. Donkins and AVK offered everything you could want.”

As he prepares to retire in December, just before his 67th birthday, Mick looks forward to spending more time with family and enjoying a well-earned lie-in. He added: “I think the thing I will miss the most is the daily banter with the team.”

Mick Moore celebrates his 50th work anniversary with AVK UK.

Mick’s line manager Jerry Payne, quality and compliance manager, said: “I’ve been very privileged to work alongside Mick for the last eight years. To describe Mick as a colleague, five words spring to mind: trustworthy, approachable, knowledgeable, professional, and reliable.

“Personally, I will miss Mick’s aptitude and expertise going forward but, after more than 50 years loyal service, he thoroughly deserves to enjoy his retirement with his family, and he will leave with my sincere best wishes.”

Martin Greenhalgh, AVK UK managing director, added: “Bryan Donkin Valves has a long and proud history, and Mick has been part of that legacy for half a century. His career is testament to his loyalty and dedication, not only to the company but to his colleagues and his craft.

“Mick’s commitment, technical skill, and genuine care for his work and his colleagues will leave an impact here for years to come. We’re incredibly grateful for everything he’s given to AVK UK and wish him all the best for his retirement at the end of the year.”