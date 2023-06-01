The move comes after the Barlborough-based firm purchased long-established metal recycling firm Peterborough Metals Recycling T/A BW Riddle in April – with the combined company taking the name of Enicor from June 1.

Chief executive James Bowers said: “When KJB acquired BW Riddle our combined workforce grew from 15 to 70 strong – with the addition of 55 employees from BW Riddle – and increased turnover from £25million to £90million.

“Under the new brand our aim is to position Enicor as the UK’s most progressive metals recycling firm offering comprehensive metal recycling solutions for all size of organisation.

The company will now go under the new Enicor brand

“We believe this places our business in a strong position to not only continue our ambitious growth targets but provide a market-leading service as Enicor.”

Enicor will have its head office in Barlborough with its main recycling base at Bourne, Lincolnshire. The firm also has sites at Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, Boston in Lincolnshire and Corby in Northamptonshire.

Mr Bowers said despite the rebrand it is business as usual: “There are no immediate changes to operational service, and we will let customers and suppliers know in advance of any practical changes they should be aware of.

“Our usual high levels of service will, of course, be maintained, however, over the next few months, the KJB and BW Riddle names will gradually be phased out, starting with a straightforward change to the logos of both firms.