Metals recycling firm Enicor set for global market with skim iron deal

Barlborough-based metals recycling and trading firm Enicor is set to take on its biggest project yet as it aims to segregate, transport, and distribute a 400,000 ton stockpile of skim iron.

The process – in partnership with British Steel in Scunthorpe – involves moving the material from its current storage location to a stockyard, then to Immingham port in Lincolnshire, and finally, readying it for export.

Enicor, which has its headquarters in Barlborough, Derbyshire, but also operates across three other sites in the East Midlands at Bourne and Boston in Lincolnshire, and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, has taken a lease at Immingham port to help facilitate the project.

Enicor chief executive James Bowers

Chief executive James Bowers said: “The decision to undertake this project now stems from our recognition of the immense potential within this previously overlooked resource.

“While the company traditionally views the material as a commodity, this project requires a substantial commitment, involving the movement of 25,000 tons every five weeks.

“Taking on Immingham port represents a strategic decision to streamline and optimise the distribution process. The port, being one of the largest and most well-connected in the region, provides us with a crucial gateway to international markets.

“We believe this move not only enhances Enicor's logistical capabilities but also positions us as a major player in the global scrap metal recycling industry.”

With 400,000 tonnes of skim iron for distribution around the globe James said that the project ‘marks a significant milestone for Enicor in the realm of recycling and sustainable business practices’.