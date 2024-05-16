Meetings on the move for Mental Health Week

By Amy OrtonContributor
Published 16th May 2024, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This Mental Health Awareness Week is all about movement

Staff at Rykneld Homes are being encouraged to hold meetings on the move to mark this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

The national initiative takes place between May 13 and 19, with bosses at the Chesterfield based social housing provider, inviting staff to undertake meetings on the go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suggestion is down to this year’s theme being Movement: Moving more for our mental health.

Lucy Gebbie, head of corporate services at Rykneld HomesLucy Gebbie, head of corporate services at Rykneld Homes
Lucy Gebbie, head of corporate services at Rykneld Homes

Lucy Gebbie, head of corporate services, said: “We’re proud to be one of the area’s biggest employers and know how important it is to look after our teams.

“Marking Mental Health Week helps us remind our staff of the range of year long initiatives on offer to support their mental wellbeing and physical health.

“To promote this year’s theme, Movement : Moving more for our mental health, we’re encouraging our teams to build movement into their working day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucy added: “Above all we want them to know there’s always someone to talk to.”

Rykneld Homes, which employs around 250 people, has 22 mental health first aiders and a Work Well Group that promotes health initiatives, including health MOTs, employee assistance programmes and counselling.

Related topics:Chesterfield