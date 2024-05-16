Meetings on the move for Mental Health Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Mental Health Awareness Week is all about movement

Staff at Rykneld Homes are being encouraged to hold meetings on the move to mark this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

The national initiative takes place between May 13 and 19, with bosses at the Chesterfield based social housing provider, inviting staff to undertake meetings on the go.

The suggestion is down to this year’s theme being Movement: Moving more for our mental health.

Lucy Gebbie, head of corporate services at Rykneld Homes

Lucy Gebbie, head of corporate services, said: “We’re proud to be one of the area’s biggest employers and know how important it is to look after our teams.

“Marking Mental Health Week helps us remind our staff of the range of year long initiatives on offer to support their mental wellbeing and physical health.

“To promote this year’s theme, Movement : Moving more for our mental health, we’re encouraging our teams to build movement into their working day.”

Lucy added: “Above all we want them to know there’s always someone to talk to.”