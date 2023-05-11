News you can trust since 1855
Meet the people: watch as the Derbyshire Times takes a look inside Adorn jewellers of Chesterfield

Watch as the Derbyshire Times takes a look inside one of Chesterfield’s best-loved indie shops.

By Dean Lilleyman
Published 11th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read

Down the Middle Shambles alley in Chesterfield sits an indie shop that shines.

Run by Laura Jo Owen (40) and her husband Adam (45), this jewellery shop is all about character, and that’s not just the stock.

Warm and inviting, Laura Jo and Adam (aided by furry assistants Heathcliff and Moriarty the shop dogs) are creatures of a refined different, of which their jewellery collections certainly echo.

Laura Jo and Adam Owen of Adorn jewellers of ChesterfieldLaura Jo and Adam Owen of Adorn jewellers of Chesterfield
Walking into Adorn is an experience: a little hideaway in an old part of town, the soft lilt of swing jazz amongst cabinets full of artful designs, an all too easy eye-catch of genuine style.

Active ingredients in the Chesterfield indie shop scene, Laura Jo and Adam offer an upbeat defiance to any mutter of downturn, and are stand-out examples of why Chesterfield town centre still holds on to that distinction of kooky if you look. Be it a bent church spire or a flea market dripping with oddities. Be it ancient alleys of visible history or that fella shouting flavours of cheese from outside his shop.

Chesterfield has a history of ‘different’, and Adorn fits into that very well indeed.

