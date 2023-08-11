Meet the people: the weird and wonderful miniature world of Chesterfield’s TwelfthCraft
And if walking through the Shambles isn’t sometimes strange enough for you, with it’s little passages a ghost of times gone, then try TwelfthCraft.
Caroline Gleadall brings elegant to the curious array of odd little things, the resulting mix a charm of wonder and make-believe.
Tiny houses for big imaginings. A birdcage for a ballroom. This small shop holding hundreds of small people, stood watching, waiting to see what you can imagine. And, it’s a world entirely up to you. Watch the video above as Caroline takes us around TwelfthCraft, a little kooky of big wow.