Meet the people: the weird and wonderful miniature world of Chesterfield’s TwelfthCraft

Down an alley in Chesterfield’s historic Shambles sits a little shop of little things.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

And if walking through the Shambles isn’t sometimes strange enough for you, with it’s little passages a ghost of times gone, then try TwelfthCraft.

Caroline Gleadall brings elegant to the curious array of odd little things, the resulting mix a charm of wonder and make-believe.

Tiny houses for big imaginings. A birdcage for a ballroom. This small shop holding hundreds of small people, stood watching, waiting to see what you can imagine. And, it’s a world entirely up to you. Watch the video above as Caroline takes us around TwelfthCraft, a little kooky of big wow.

Related topics:Chesterfield