Meet the people: the Clay Cross Hygge Emporium of 'making happy'

“The emporium, as we walk round and you’ll see… it’s all little bits of other people.”
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 12th Jul 2023, 22:26 BST- 1 min read

Amanda Holden runs the Hygge Emporium in Clay Cross, and her ‘little shop’ drips with quirky character, and is certainly more than just a ‘little shop’.

Known in the local area for running creative making workshops in her upstairs space, Amanda’s vibe-filled hub plays an active part in helping both head and soul.

Downstairs is a treasure maze of different maker finds and feel-good makings, from jars of local honey to handmade reclaimed wooden signs reminding you to shut the chuffin door. Softly delivered strong-minded straight-talk is Amanda’s way, a composure of making sense and self-compassing honesty, especially when giving advice to her younger self.

Amanda Holden of Hygge Emporium in Clay CrossAmanda Holden of Hygge Emporium in Clay Cross
Watch as she takes us around the Hygge Emporium, talks of ‘making happy’ and what makes Clay Cross the town it is.

