Amanda Holden runs the Hygge Emporium in Clay Cross, and her ‘little shop’ drips with quirky character, and is certainly more than just a ‘little shop’.

Known in the local area for running creative making workshops in her upstairs space, Amanda’s vibe-filled hub plays an active part in helping both head and soul.

Downstairs is a treasure maze of different maker finds and feel-good makings, from jars of local honey to handmade reclaimed wooden signs reminding you to shut the chuffin door. Softly delivered strong-minded straight-talk is Amanda’s way, a composure of making sense and self-compassing honesty, especially when giving advice to her younger self.

Amanda Holden of Hygge Emporium in Clay Cross