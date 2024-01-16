Run by Gail Hannan in Clay Cross, Cup and Saucer is the place to be for a quality cup of tea and a slice of locally made cake.

Everything about this place is authentic.

Upcycled furniture, re-used tea crates and timber, hand-blended loose-leaf teas, cakes made by local makers, a myriad of teapots, crockery and infusers, a two-way action of a cuppa and a natter in the tea room, with a choice to take your own tea-making delights home with you.

All curated by the knowledgeable Gail, a lady with a genuine passion for a cozy welcoming time-out with a real cup of tea. In short, Cup and Saucer is a real sensory experience.

