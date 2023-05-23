Meet the people: look inside the Chesterfield man palace of Magnolia Barbering
On the corner of the Chesterfield Market Hall is a blokes 'go to' for a hair-cut, a beard trim, a laugh and a beer.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Rife with humour and come on in, Ollie Ward has made a barber shop exactly how he saw it.
“I used to catch the bus to work every day, get dropped off on Cavendish Street. The bus stop was outside a barber’s shop called Howes. I used to see all these old boys stood outside waiting to get in to it. It was like a proper old school traditional barber shop. It was wicked. It looked really really cool. As I got off the bus I used to think, that’s how I’d like to end my days.”
Watch as the Derbyshire Times meets the characters of Magnolia Barbering.