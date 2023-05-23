News you can trust since 1855
Meet the people: look inside the Chesterfield man palace of Magnolia Barbering

On the corner of the Chesterfield Market Hall is a blokes 'go to' for a hair-cut, a beard trim, a laugh and a beer.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read

Rife with humour and come on in, Ollie Ward has made a barber shop exactly how he saw it.

“I used to catch the bus to work every day, get dropped off on Cavendish Street. The bus stop was outside a barber’s shop called Howes. I used to see all these old boys stood outside waiting to get in to it. It was like a proper old school traditional barber shop. It was wicked. It looked really really cool. As I got off the bus I used to think, that’s how I’d like to end my days.”

Watch as the Derbyshire Times meets the characters of Magnolia Barbering.

Meet the team of Magnolia Barbering, ChesterfieldMeet the team of Magnolia Barbering, Chesterfield
