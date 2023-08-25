News you can trust since 1855
Meet the people: Derbyshire den of mellow at Retro and Ink

Up Church Street on the edge of Alfreton’s town centre buzz sits a den of records, tattoos and downright mellow.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

Run by Adam Luckwell, Retro and Ink mixes a distinct hum of ‘come on in’ with an authentic vibe of ‘this is us’. Real and unperformed, Adam and his team seem to have an understated super-power of making you feel quickly comfy in their kooky hive.

In this old building with three floors of ‘different’, complete with creaky floorboards, wooden beams and twisty stairs, you’ll find (among other things) records, clothes, artwork, ouija boards, CDs, candles, shoes, tattoos, donuts, and the occasional cuppa.

Here we meet Adam, Carly and Georgia at Retro and Ink, as they share their views on community, music, tattoos and life.

Related topics:Derbyshire