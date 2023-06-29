News you can trust since 1855
Meet the people: Chesterfield working mum shop-owner talks of life and the importance of pockets

M’s gallery and M’s accessories sit side-by-side in Chesterfield’s Falcon Yard.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Run by Emma Stevenson for over 17 years, inspired by a love of things she would buy herself, things she couldn’t easily find, including dresses with pockets.

Pockets are important to Emma. As is jewellery you can customise to your own liking. Adopting Chesterfield as her hometown, this Yorkshire lass is a strong voice in the town’s indie community, a definite persona of do it.

With her wonderful self-deprecating humour, watch as working mum-of-two Emma shows us around her favourite things, while discussing the answer to life, the power of not overthinking, and of course, the importance of pockets.

Emma Stevenson of M's gallery and M's accessories in ChesterfieldEmma Stevenson of M's gallery and M's accessories in Chesterfield
