Melanie, who took a half-step to a career in dancing abroad, made a life-changing decision to pursue hairdressing when her mother became pregnant. Deciding to stay in Chesterfield to be around her new sibling, Melanie built a business in making her customers happy.

Her daughter, Remy Banks, works alongside her mum as Salon 23. Same place, same business, whilst each having their own unique style and skills. Old school, new school. A crossover that certainly speaks for itself, seeing a wide mix of customers seeking traditional perms to funkadelic coloured cuts. It’s even a place for a man-cut. Melanie and Remy can be found up some near-secret stairs on the top end of Packer’s Row, this characterful space where stories are swapped, friendships are made, and you leave with a smile and a dandy head of hair. Meet the people: watch the video as Mel and Remy share their views on life, hairspray, and working with each other.