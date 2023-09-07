Meet the finalists for the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

Winners at last year's event

We attracted many applications from a variety of organisations united by a desire to highlight their passion for apprenticeships. The event captures a breadth of activity across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and recognises and celebrates the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them.

East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network are delighted to be headline sponsors of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards with a special focus on the SME Employer of the Year award category, which is open to businesses with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Our expert panel of judges had the difficult job of reviewing the entries to determine our winners and shortlisted finalists this year. The judges are looking for quality over quantity and this was evident with the entries we received. A special thanks to our panel of judges: Alan Wallace, North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network; Charlie Gresswell, Co-Chair - Apprenticeship Ambassador Network East Midlands and Fardad Amirsaeedi, Business and Enterprise Lead - Nottinghamshire County Council

Thanks also to our partners; Nottingham Trent University, University of Nottingham, Auto Windscreens, Aim Qualifications Group and Greatest Hits FM we are looking forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham on Thursday 6th October, where guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink and the opportunity to network with other attendees, followed by a 3 course meal and of course the awards ceremony.

Meet our 2023 Finalists: Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we are looking forward to the awards ceremony where we can celebrate your success and reveal our winners.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Alfie Wooldridge Derby City Council; Franchescia Davies Buxton & Leek College; Jordan Pirie Brookfield Community School; Olivia Scane HM Land Registry

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: Alison Liles The Gables Residential Care Home; Sarah Westwood BWB Consulting; Degree Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Nottingham; Arron Faulkner E.ON UK; Connell Parker E.ON UK; Holly Johnson Derby Homes Ltd; Mia Outram No7 Beauty Company; Stuart Rendall Continental Engineering Services

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Avikaash Manon Derby Homes; Ben Wilcox BWB Consulting; Eddy Palethorpe Crawford & Co Surveyors; Lloyd Dabell Crawford & Co Surveyors; William Thompson Dalton Roofing

Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: To be announced

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Eleanor Ancliffe Reach Separations; Jacob Whitty Crawford & Co Surveyors; Lloyd Dabell Crawford & Co Surveyors; Megan Tuohy Crawford & Co Surveyors.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Auto Windscreens: Holly Johnson Derby Homes Ltd; Jade Smith St Albans Medical centre; Poppie Staden Blythe House Hospice Care and Helen's Trust.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Aim Qualifications Group: Arron Faulkner E.ON UK; Connell Parker E.ON UK; Hannah Jones Experian; James Bennington BWB ConsultingJames Cox Central Technology; Joe Hawksworth Althaus Digital.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Greatest Hits FM: Janet Quinlan-Jones Sort Legal; Kiera Bailey Reach Separations; Sarah Walker BWB Consulting; Sophie Bancroft - Employee Development Manager Derby Homes Limited; Waqas Matloob Althaus Digital.

Diversity & Inclusion Award: Auto Windscreens; Broxtowe Borough Council; SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by EMAAN; Crawford & Co Surveyors; Dalton Roofing; Project D; Sort Legal.

Large Employer of the Year: Broxtowe Borough Council; BWB Consulting; Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; Derby Homes Ltd; Experian; Motus Commercials; Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust; Training Provider/Programme of the Year; Althaus Digital; Auto Windscreens; JTL

