Meet the Derbyshire Women Transforming Business Networking

Back in February 2023, photographer Helen Rowan and therapist and wellbeing practitioner, Michelle Leeder tentatively invited a handful of other self-employed women they knew to an initial meeting in the bar area of the Peak Edge Hotel.

Twenty three other women turned up, and since then the group has gone from strength to strength. Today there are over 400 followers of the Loop Collective Instagram page.

The group has settled into an informal home in the private dining space at renowned gastro pub, the Tickled Trout in Barlow, but has also run popular ‘netwalking’ meet-ups and even a mindful painting workshop in Linacre Woods.

“From the beginning, we wanted our events to feel different to being based in a bland, corporate setting. We knew we wanted our meetings and events to feel special, like a little treat and escape from the hustle and bustle of running a business.”

In the new year, Helen and Michelle will be hosting their first full day event at Lorentes, an award-winning tapas restaurant situated on the banks of the River Derwent in Darley Abbey (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).

The Loop Collective is a group of Derbyshire women running their own businesses and creative projects.

The group exists as an alternative to traditional business networking and was founded from a frustration that existing networking events in their local area didn’t seem to be the exact right fit “for women like us”.

“We’d both experienced some networking events where it felt like a jostle of loud voices with competing sales pitches and just wasn’t very ‘us’.”

Helen and Michelle wanted to create an alternative and had a clear vision for a gentler, more supportive dynamic.

“We hope that the Loop Collective offers space and time for busy business women to come together – both to benefit their business for networking, but also to create a genuine support system.”

“There is a wider ripple effect on the world when women come into a realisation of who they are and what they can offer. The power of women showing up in this way creates change in small ways but also in massive, world changing ways. In order to do this women need to stay well and that means looking after themselves as a priority.” Michelle

From the beginning, both Helen and Michelle wanted to be very intentional about the aims and focus of the group.

“We want Loop to be a safe space so there’s never any pressure to say or be involved in anything that doesn’t feel right to you. Meetings start with an invitation for members to introduce themselves and their businesses or creative projects but there’s never any obligation to do so.”

The group meet at least monthly, usually with a guest speaker. Previous topics have included wellness sessions such as juggling work- life balance, menopause and fatigue with Diane Evans and Suzanne Smith and most recently, a workshop on Mindful Eating with Pinnacle Nutrition and Therapy Lifestyle Clinic.

More business-orientated foci has included training on social media from Brammer Social Marketing and a workshop on cultivating your ideal lifestyle business by Cloud-Busting coaching.

It seems to be a winning combination, with members speaking highly of the friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

“Bringing together a group of like-minded, creative women, the Loop Collective creates a supportive, comfortable space where we can speak freely about all aspects of our lives, from work successes and challenges to family and personal matters – always with a lack of judgement and often with a dollop of humour!” Fiona Stubbs, journalist and copywriter

“As a newcomer to the Loop network and never having been to a networking group before I can honestly say that the group has been so friendly and welcoming and I immediately feel part of a wonderful supportive group of ladies. It’s exactly what I need as a small business owner which can often be lonely and overwhelming. I’m so happy to have found out about Loop.” Sally Bawden, Dog Trainer at Feel Good Dog Training

“Having moved to Chesterfield in 2022 knowing no one, I was pleased to stumble across the Loop Collective. It’s helped me make local connections and find out much more about the area I now call home. I’ve also collaborated on a few work projects with people I’ve met through the group, and found some new clients. It’s been a lovely welcome to the Chesterfield area!” Libby Langley, Business Coach, Podcaster, and Author.

What’s next for Helen and Michelle? “We’re busy finalising all the details for our first Retreat Day. We’ve been delighted with ticket sales so far, we already have forty brilliant women joining us so it’s set to be a fantastic networking opportunity for everyone attending.”

“We’re thrilled to be curating an inspiring day of personal and professional development. Whatever stage you’re at with your business, or career, we welcome you to join us.”

A limited number of tickets are still available to purchase at https://helenrowanphotography.com/product/recharge-and-rise/