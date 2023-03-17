News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
7 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
8 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
9 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
10 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Meadowhall: World famous toy store Hamleys closes after criticism from shoppers

Hamleys has shut its Meadowhall branch after shoppers complained it was “tiny” and “expensive”.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT- 1 min read

The unit on Lower High Street by the entrance to the Oasis Dining Quarter has a sign up stating ‘This Store Has Now Closed’ and directing shoppers to customer services. The shock closure comes just two-and-a-half years since it openedin October 2020. Hamleys was founded in 1760 in London where its flagship branch on Regent Street still trades.

But as soon as it opened in Meadowhall shoppers complained on the mega-mall’s Facebook page.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa Wootton wrote: “These pictures made it look like it’s worth going but it’s tiny and doesn’t sell much. Entertainer sells more.”

Hamleys at Meadowhall just after it opened in 2020.
Hamleys at Meadowhall just after it opened in 2020.
Hamleys at Meadowhall just after it opened in 2020.
Most Popular

Paula Hailstone added: “I was shocked at the size of the unit, would have hoped for a larger one.”

Gemma Shearwood: “Very disappointed, nothing appealing at all.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the second time Hamleys has left Sheffield. The company opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re in live conversations with new brands and experiences all of the time and are looking forward to confirming some of our latest additions in the coming months. We have also recently opened competitive socialising experience Clubhouse and HMV has returned in a new, larger store."

Hamleys lasted almost two-and-a-half years.
Hamleys lasted almost two-and-a-half years.
Hamleys lasted almost two-and-a-half years.
Notice up at Hamleys in Meadowhall
Notice up at Hamleys in Meadowhall
Notice up at Hamleys in Meadowhall
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hamleys opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.
Hamleys opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.
Hamleys opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.
HamleysMeadowhallDarren PearceFacebook