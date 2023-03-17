The unit on Lower High Street by the entrance to the Oasis Dining Quarter has a sign up stating ‘This Store Has Now Closed’ and directing shoppers to customer services. The shock closure comes just two-and-a-half years since it openedin October 2020. Hamleys was founded in 1760 in London where its flagship branch on Regent Street still trades.

But as soon as it opened in Meadowhall shoppers complained on the mega-mall’s Facebook page.

Lisa Wootton wrote: “These pictures made it look like it’s worth going but it’s tiny and doesn’t sell much. Entertainer sells more.”

Hamleys at Meadowhall just after it opened in 2020.

Paula Hailstone added: “I was shocked at the size of the unit, would have hoped for a larger one.”

Gemma Shearwood: “Very disappointed, nothing appealing at all.”

It is the second time Hamleys has left Sheffield. The company opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re in live conversations with new brands and experiences all of the time and are looking forward to confirming some of our latest additions in the coming months. We have also recently opened competitive socialising experience Clubhouse and HMV has returned in a new, larger store."

Hamleys lasted almost two-and-a-half years.

Notice up at Hamleys in Meadowhall

