A legendary games brand is opening a store in Meadowhall before Christmas. Bandai Namco Amusement Europe will sell ‘Gashapon’, miniature collectables in capsules, dispensed from vending machines and Japanese ‘Sun-Star’ ‘cute’ and practical stationery, featuring popular Japanese characters. The launch follows new stores in London, Ealing and Brighton.

In the 1980s and 90s, Namco produced games including Pac-Man, Galaxian, Tekken and Ridge Racer. It operated video arcades and amusement parks globally, and also produced films, toys, arcade cabinets and operated a chain of restaurants.

In 2005, it merged with Bandai to form Namco Bandai Holdings, a Japanese entertainment conglomerate.

A spokesman said: “The positive appearance of stores in the UK have strengthened the love of Bandai Namco’s popular brands in the physical space. This will also expand into 2024 with plans for larger stores, tours and other brand appearances reaching out to fans nationally.”