Matt Gowar to step down as CEO of Derbyshire business, Equip Outdoor Technologies

Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd (Equip) home of technical outdoor apparel and equipment brands Rab and Lowe Alpine has announced that it is commencing an executive recruitment plan to find a successor for Matt Gowar, the current CEO.

Twelve years after buying Lowe Alpine, twenty years after buying Rab, and thirty years after importing his first glove range into the UK, Matt Gowar CEO and Owner of Equip Outdoor Technologies (UK) Ltd, has decided that it’s time to bring new experience and leadership to strengthen the Board by appointing a new CEO.

Equip has experienced significant growth which has been most evident in the last few years and achieved £120m turnover in FY23.

The global business now operates through 26 manufacturing partners across Asia as well as retaining its heritage and expertise in a UK manufacturing site plus has sales offices in eight countries across North America and Europe.

Matt Gowar in Vietnam earlier this month at one of Equip’s partner factories

Equip’s business ambition doesn’t end now. The Board has signed off the next five-year strategic plan committing to increase turnover, further its leadership in CSR and continue to grow share in core markets.

Matt will remain active within the business, retaining executive responsibility at Equip Board level for his areas of specialty and passion, including CSR, supplier sourcing and supporting the development in North America.

But, after 30 years in the industry, traveling extensively for business and building successful brands, Matt wants to spend more time doing the things he loves; time on his bikes, traveling for pleasure, and being with his family.

Equip is now seeking a successor for Matt in 2024 who can leverage the strength and reputation of the business and drive the five-year strategy and business to new heights.

“The last few years have seen extraordinary pressures for the outdoor industry and supply chains. We have worked hard to grow Equip and our brands and achieved significant business milestones along the way.

"Knowing that the business is in such a strong position, I look forward to finding someone who can step into the CEO role to bring new experience and leadership to our existing Board and lead Equip to achieve the next five-year strategic plan.