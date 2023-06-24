Matlock hillside site with permission for 75 new homes sold to Sheffield developer

Housebuilder Honey announced on Thursday, June 22, that it had exchanged contracts to acquire the 10.5-acre site opposite Matlock Golf Club, on Chesterfield Road, from land promoter Richborough Estates.

The planning committee at Derbyshire Dales District Council gave the site initial approval in December 2022, with certain conditions finally settled in March, but Honey must now await the outcome of a full planning application with more details of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mitchell, a former Avant Homes chief executive who launched Honey last year, said: “It’s fantastic to have submitted planning for our Hazel development, which will deliver new homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit discerning buyers.

A computer design image from the developer showing how the new homes on Chesterfield Road could look.

“There is strong demand for high quality, high specification new homes in Matlock and we now look forward to Derbyshire Dales District Council considering our plans for the site.”

Briony Stenhouse, land and planning manager at Richborough Estates, added: “We’re thrilled to have secured this land sale to Honey, delivering a great result for our landowners and supporting the growth of a new housebuilder.

“Subject to planning, we look forward to Honey starting work on this attractive development of high-quality new homes that meet the needs of the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approval is granted, construction on the £20.35million project could begin in December, with the first residents moving in by next August.

Honey says the development will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five bedroom homes and will include maisonettes, terraces, semi-detached and detached properties, all compliant with the the Future Homes Standard coming into force in 2025 to ensure new homes produce 75-80 per cent lower carbon emissions.

The company also says it would be making a £670,000 contribution to local infrastructure funding – a Section 106 agreement made with the council’s planning officers.

Backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners, this would be Honey’s second development in Derbyshire, having recently secured permission for 50 new homes in South Normanton, near Alfreton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full planning application was not publicly available at the time of writing. For documents related to outline permission, search for 22/01044/OUT at derbyshiredales.gov.uk/planning.