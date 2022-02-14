Matlock community energy project gets green light for two solar sites ahead of launch event

Over the past four months, Matlock Town Council and residents’ group Derbyshire Dales Community Energy (DDCE) have used a grant from the Midlands Energy Hub to explore the possibility of installing solar panels on key buildings as the town shifts to a sustainable future.

The first two viable sites have now been confirmed at Highfields School and the store on Bakewell Road.

DDCE member Steve Martin said: “There are eight sites which would be in the pipeline but these are the two which we have initial funding for, and they would deliver a high proportion of renewable energy to get us up and running with other projects.

Matlock Community Energy will be inviting interest from investors soon. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

“There is a credible opportunity for DDCE to develop renewable generation owned and managed by the community – which we hope will help kick start a community energy revolution in Matlock.”

An optimistic timeline could see the first panels installed by the end of this year, but that will require both further capital funding and investment from community shareholders, who could earn an estimated four per cent return on their money.

While the project is geared towards the medium and long-term, and will not alleviate anyone’s current energy woes, some of the pipeline ambitions could see low income households eventually offered stable rates from local energy, when the wider market is volatile.

Steve said: “We, the community - in Matlock and the Derbyshire dales can be equal partners in an energy democracy that is fair and clearly responsive to the needs of everyone but especially responsive to those whose needs are most pressing.”

The partners are hosting an event for potential members of the new DDCE Benefit Society at the Imperial Rooms on Tuesday, February 22, 7.30-9.30pm.

Steve said: “We already have about 40 members from the first meeting in November, but this is a democratic process we’re hoping it will grow. We are also still seeking people with legal, technical and other forms of expertise to join the board of directors.”