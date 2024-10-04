Marketing agency MacMartin acquires Derbyshire Chartered Institute of Marketing Study Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire, UK — Award-winning marketing agency, MacMartin, proudly announces its acquisition of The Marketing and Leadership Academy (TMLA). New owners, Claire MacDonald and Anna Hutton, are working closely with local marketing leaders to develop and deliver the professional qualifications across Derbyshire.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing is globally recognised as the largest and most prestigious professional marketing institution. Its courses and qualifications are widely respected and serve as the global standard for marketing qualifications. With this acquisition, TMLA remains the sole accredited CIM study centre in Derbyshire, now aligned with the newly introduced CIM syllabus.

TMLA will offer two core qualifications: the Certificate in Professional and Digital Marketing (level 4) and the Diploma in Professional and Digital Marketing (level 6). Both courses are designed for completion within nine to twelve months, with the option for students to enhance their expertise further by enrolling on individual modules to achieve an extended qualification. The courses will be delivered live during online evening classes, supported by expert tutors, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for all students.

These qualifications are designed to support individuals at every stage of their career journey - whether they are starting out and looking to build foundational knowledge, or are seasoned professionals aiming to deepen and consolidate their expertise. MacMartin is committed to ensuring that TMLA’s offerings appeal to a diverse range of professionals.

Anna Hutton (Left) and Claire MacDonald (Right), Owners of TMLA

“We are delighted to welcome the esteemed team of tutors at TMLA, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving the future success of the training provider,” said Claire MacDonald, MacMartin’s Creative Director. “While MacMartin and TMLA will continue to operate as separate entities, we see immense potential for synergy. MacMartin will stay at the forefront of industry practices, leveraging the insights gained from TMLA, while TMLA students will benefit from the real-world experience our team brings.”

MacMartin also aims to foster long-term partnerships with local businesses, providing training solutions that support the development and upskilling of marketing teams across the Midlands. This acquisition marks a significant step in MacMartin’s mission to support the next generation of marketing professionals.