Manufacturing firm in Derbyshire town ceases trading – with company’s assets up for sale at auction

A Derbyshire manufacturing company has stopped trading – with the firm’s assets now being sold at auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfreton-based polythene and plastic sheeting manufacturer CPR Manufacturing has ceased to trade, and the company’s entire assets are now up for sale via auction, with the bids closing at 12.00pm on Thursday, March 13.

CPR Manufacturing is a long established recycling and extrusion facility, producing polythene, linear and compostable films for the industrial, retail, trade, local authority and healthcare sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the company’s equipment from its manufacturing facility on Dunsford Road in Alfreton.

The company's assets are currently being auctioned off. Credit: Walker Singleton

In total, there are 400 lots involved in the auction. This includes polythene film extrusion lines, as well as recently purchased bag welding and production equipment, plastic blending, recycling and cutting equipment.

The operational equipment also includes a range of site, support and handling equipment and there are a large quantity of office furnishings available for sale. All of the lots can be viewed online here.

Interested parties are able to bid for products online until the auction closes. Viewings on the lots are by appointment only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker Singleton director, Allan Chapman, said: “CPR Manufacturing has burgeoned a strong reputation as a high-quality manufacturer of polythene and plastic sheeting.

“The wide range of equipment and items available will appeal to a number of buyers, from manufacturers and trade professionals through to resellers.”

For further information and to view the lots, visit the Walker Singleton website here.