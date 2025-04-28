Managing your HR red flags: How technology can help to mitigate the pitfalls of poor employee engagement

Recruitment

Employee engagement is a driving factor of a business's success, yet only 31% of employees are engaged at work.

Having poor employee engagement can have a damaging impact on business productivity, potentially even resulting in a higher employee turnover since morale and motivation are low.

With highly engaged businesses proving to be 21% more profitable than those without an engaged workforce, now is the time to take action.

In this article, we discuss why employee engagement should be a priority for businesses. We’ll then explore some of the main culprits of poor employee engagement, suggesting some actions that can be taken to create a more engaged workforce.

Why is Employee Engagement so Important?

Employee engagement measures how committed and passionate an employee is towards their job. Having a strong connection to the business they work for results in a higher drive to go above and beyond to meet goals and make a positive impact.

When an employee is highly engaged, it results in increased productivity. Instead of just doing the bare minimum to get through the day, an engaged employee will be more inclined to bring forward new ideas and produce a better-quality output.

Having a good employee engagement rate is not only good from a business productivity perspective, but can also have a knock-on effect on other employees. A company culture with a forward-thinking and enthusiastic workforce will inevitably create a more positive work environment, reflecting on overall job satisfaction. For new starters or even existing employees, being surrounded by passionate colleagues who are driven to create results will encourage them to do the same.

The HR Red Flags Causing Poor Employee Engagement

Even though good employee engagement can produce incredible benefits for a business, many fail to create the right working environment.

We’ve pulled together some of the biggest HR red flags which are resulting in a damaged employee engagement rate.

Lack of recognition

Employees at every step of the career ladder need recognition to feel valued and motivated in their jobs. In fact, 69% of employees say they would work harder if they were better recognised. From simple acknowledgements of their achievements to rewards from HR management, being recognised when doing a good job will encourage good performance.

Many HR departments fail to praise their employees’ performance. When people are only being pushed for more or hearing criticisms, this can lose their motivation, resulting in a poor engagement rate.

No one-on-one time

Appraisals should be a regular feature in every employee’s diary. Having the opportunity to sit down with their manager to discuss their progress, any concerns, and their goals for the upcoming period means they are given the opportunity to grow within both the company and their career.

In many instances, appraisal meetings are one of the first things to get pushed back in the calendar when the workload gets busy or another meeting is put in its place. Having irregular appraisal meetings can result in employees feeling disconnected and unvalued.

Outdated technology

The technology used within a business has a humongous impact on productivity. Many businesses fall into the trap of sticking with their original HR software, even if they have outgrown it or the system has become outdated.

Having a suitable HR system in place not only makes everyday life easier for HR employees by automating repetitive tasks, but frees up more time for them to be able to focus on the HR matters that require a more human touch.

One-size-fits-all approach

An HR department that fails to take a tailored approach to each employee can create a more robotic workforce that lacks that all-important employee engagement.

Personalisation is paramount, providing each employee with the support they need and tailoring feedback to individual needs. If an employee feels like they are listened to and can comfortably approach HR with any concerns or questions, they are much more likely to be engaged within their role.

How to Improve Employee Engagement

For HR departments looking to make changes that can help boost employee engagement, there are various ways to improve existing processes and make employees feel more motivated within the business.

Open up a conversation: Communication is key and creating human relationships can make a huge difference. Utilising a virtual communication platform that employees can use to talk with each other will help build working relationships. In addition to facilitating work conversations, HR can use these channels to discuss company updates, inform employees about upcoming events, and acknowledge any good results. These daily snippets of communication are a great way to build a stronger team dynamic and subsequently boost employee engagement.

Prioritise wellbeing: Nowadays, employees are starting to put their mental health before their jobs. Instead of working late into the evenings and struggling to manage their workload, people are becoming more aware of the impact this can have on them physically. An HR department is responsible for the wellbeing of its employees and should be using its HR software to note any issues or concerns. They should also be available to discuss any issues or help alleviate stress personally.

Introduce incentives: Acknowledging hard work is one of the simplest ways of improving employee engagement. Although regularly recognising achievements can go a long way, introducing formal incentive procedures gives employees more reason to get stuck in. Some popular examples of this would be an annual bonus if goals are met, an employee of the month reward, or salary raises. To utilise the technology available, the goals can be integrated into the dashboard of employee portals to act as a daily reminder.

Listen to the data: A modern HR system has the capability to analyse historical data to produce reports that can be used to understand employee engagement better. By compiling insights from a combination of recruitment data, employee feedback, and salary progressions, HR departments will be able to use the trends to gain a deeper understanding of any areas that can be improved.

Final Thoughts

Technology offers businesses the opportunity to transform how their HR department operates. By utilising the capabilities of HR software designed to improve daily processes and provide employees with additional support, businesses can create a more inclusive working environment.

By noticing where common HR red flags are present and mitigating these, a business is able to prioritise the wellbeing of its employees and create a more motivated workforce, in turn boosting employee engagement.