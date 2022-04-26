Major refurbishment of Rowland Hill House HQ in Chesterfield

A £1.2m remodelling of the ground and third floors has created new reception and meeting space and the ground floor has been split into a series of smaller suites in response to market demand.

This is now fully occupied by a diverse range of businesses including software consultancy Forefront Technology and advertising agency, Eehhaaa.

The next phase of works will see a £1m refurbishment of the first and second floors that will see the space divided to provide smaller units, with FIREM in discussions with a number of interested parties from Derbyshire and beyond.

The HQ, Rowland Hill House offers office space from 400 sq ft up - up to 60,331 sq ft across four floors.

Space can be divided in order to meet specific business requirements.

The property has 326 on site parking spaces.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management said: “We continue to see strong demand for high quality office space in prime locations in Derbyshire and the surrounding area, particularly those with ample on-site parking like here at The HQ, Rowland Hill House.