Leading British bakery chain, Greggs, has announced it will be moving next door to a new site at Derbion, three times the size of its existing footprint.

The new and improved 2,015 sq ft bakery store will open next month and feature a refreshed look and dine-in seating area.

Popular favourites, including the sausage roll and steak bake, along with their vegan counterparts, will continue to be freshly prepared daily for customers, in addition to a range of hot and cold drinks, sweet treats and pastries.

Greggs’ existing site at Derbion will remain open until the new store is ready.

Managing Director at Derbion, Beth McDonald, said: “Greggs’ decision to invest in a new bakery which will treble its footprint in centre is testament to its popularity and success at Derbion.

“The new dine-in seating area is a fantastic addition to our varied food offering, and we know it will be hugely popular with our customers from breakfast through to early evening.”

For more information, please visit www.derbion.com.