Mahmud Nawaz, Chair of Chesterfield Royal Hospital to take new role at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Mahmud Nawaz, Chair of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is to leave his role within the next few weeks in order to take up the role as Chair at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

Mahmud began at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in February 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience across various public and private sector roles.

Passionate about organ donation, he is a proud NHS Blood and Transplant Organ Donation Ambassador and was recently recognised as one of the top 50 most influential Muslims in Europe by EqualityX.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive, and the Executive team send their congratulations to Mahmud saying: “Mahmud has been an excellent Chair and has done much to raise the profile and awareness of our Trust and has been a positive, dynamic advocate of and ambassador for colleagues, the care we give and the community we serve. It is a wonderful opportunity and one which will strengthen the working relationship between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals to the benefit of our colleagues and our patients, and we look forward to continuing the relationship with him through his new role.”

Carol Warren, Lead Governor said: “Mahmud has brought an energy and passion for community engagement to our Board, and I wish him all the very best as he prepares to begin his new role at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. Thank you.”

Mahmud Nawaz said: “I would like to thank everyone connected to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Royal Primary Care and Derbyshire Support and Facilities Services (our CRH Group), together with all our partner and community organisations, for their support during my time as Chair.

"From the moment I took up the position I was welcomed with warmth and engagement, and I have been so proud to be part of and represent such a fabulous organisation which truly lives its values. I am excited for the next chapter but am also a little bit gutted to be leaving. I will always remember Chesterfield Royal Hospital and the communities it serves with fondness, and I hope to still be able to champion the work and care that goes on here through my new role.”