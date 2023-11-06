News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Magnavale confirmed as ticket sponsor of the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024 in Chesterfield

Scheduled to take place at the SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield, on Saturday March 16th, 2024, the event will bring together local businesses, charities, volunteers and members of the public, at an awards evening designed to celebrate those members of society who have gone above and beyond in their actions to ensure that loneliness and isolation doesn’t occur amongst older people living within our communities.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT
The BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024. Scheduled to take place at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday March 16th, 2024.The BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024. Scheduled to take place at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday March 16th, 2024.
The BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024. Scheduled to take place at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday March 16th, 2024.

Magnavale Ltd, a temperature controlled storage and value added service provider, with sites currently located, in Chesterfield, Easton, Scunthorpe and Warrington has a long history of giving back and supporting those communities in which it operates.

Amanda Cogan, COO, Magnavale commented: “We are excited to announce our latest partnership with BrightLife, as part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, we are honoured to continue our sponsorship with BrightLife and the exceptional fight against loneliness within the community, in which they continue to deliver.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards evening doubles as a crucial fundraiser for BrightLife while shining a light on the issue of loneliness and isolation amongst older people living within Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.

Mark Cass, Marketing Manager, BrightLife, commented: “The sponsorship support from Magnavale is incredible. As a small, local charity, we’re dependent on support from the local business community and we can’t thank Magnavale enough.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldWarringtonScunthorpe