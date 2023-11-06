Magnavale confirmed as ticket sponsor of the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024 in Chesterfield
Magnavale Ltd, a temperature controlled storage and value added service provider, with sites currently located, in Chesterfield, Easton, Scunthorpe and Warrington has a long history of giving back and supporting those communities in which it operates.
Amanda Cogan, COO, Magnavale commented: “We are excited to announce our latest partnership with BrightLife, as part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, we are honoured to continue our sponsorship with BrightLife and the exceptional fight against loneliness within the community, in which they continue to deliver.”
The awards evening doubles as a crucial fundraiser for BrightLife while shining a light on the issue of loneliness and isolation amongst older people living within Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.
Mark Cass, Marketing Manager, BrightLife, commented: “The sponsorship support from Magnavale is incredible. As a small, local charity, we’re dependent on support from the local business community and we can’t thank Magnavale enough.”