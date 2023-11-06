Magnavale confirmed as ticket sponsor of the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024 in Chesterfield

Scheduled to take place at the SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield, on Saturday March 16th, 2024, the event will bring together local businesses, charities, volunteers and members of the public, at an awards evening designed to celebrate those members of society who have gone above and beyond in their actions to ensure that loneliness and isolation doesn’t occur amongst older people living within our communities.