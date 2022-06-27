Made in Chesterfield campaign returns for 2022 to help connect businesses with next generation of employees

The annual campaign, co-ordinated by Destination Chesterfield, is now in its eighth year. It has already introduced thousands of young people across North East Derbyshire to the wide range of careers available in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) sector.

With the skills shortage in the STEM sector becoming an even bigger issue for businesses, Made in Chesterfield 2022 – which will run from November 7 to December 2 – aims to inspire a new generation of employees to join the sector.

Since the campaign’s inception, more than 3,500 young people from schools have spent time in the area’s manufacturing and engineering businesses. Chesterfield College has also seen an increase in the number of students getting involved in STEM-related subjects. Now, following its success, the campaign is welcoming businesses in the property and construction sector to take part.

The scheme will start again later this year.

Peter Swallow, chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “There’s a huge skills gap and an ageing workforce issue within the engineering, manufacturing, property and construction sectors. Made in Chesterfield is helping local businesses take those all-important steps needed to inspire the next generation and build a strong recruitment pipeline for future growth and stability.

“The workplace tours, which are organised as part of Made in Chesterfield, are a fantastic way to introduce your business to young people who are at school and college now, showing them the number of high-quality career opportunities available on their doorstep.”Julie Richards, principal and CEO of Chesterfield College Group, said: “'We're delighted to continue our support for the Made in Chesterfield initiative. The growth of engineering, science, technology and manufacturing locally is something we have mirrored in our curriculum and facilities with investment in the latest technologies, such as 3D printing and augmented reality, all with a focus on sustainability.

“Our commitment to the next generation of local workforce is to inspire them and equip them with the skills and experience that sets them up for a successful career in industry. A large part of that relies on the involvement of local employers to provide vital opportunities such as industry placements, work experience, site visits, guest lectures and apprenticeships to help a young person experience an industry.

“As such, we certainly encourage those businesses not already engaged with Made in Chesterfield to get involved and help to generate the next generation of local workforce.”

Destination Chesterfield is hosting a Made in Chesterfield drop-in session for those businesses that wish to learn more about the campaign, with a representative from United Cast Bar attending to discuss their experiences and answer any questions. The session will be taking place at United Cast Bar in Chesterfield and will run from 2.00pm – 4.00pm on Thursday, July 14.