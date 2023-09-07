A Bakewell property management company specialising in luxury holiday lets and venues has become the latest business to sign up as an official patron of tourism marketing body Visit Peak District & Derbyshire (VPDD).

Coverland UK has joined the network of businesses who work with VPDD to grow the visitor economy and promote the region as a world-class tourism destination.

An offshoot of industrial building supplier Coverworld – headquartered in Chesterfield – over the past two decades Coverland has built up a commercial property portfolio and in 2022 expanded to include Beyond Venues, offering luxury holiday and event accommodation such as Bleaklow Farm in Hassop and the Carriage House at Ashford in the Water.

Director John Jarman said: “Beyond Venues loves the Peak District so supporting Visit Peak District & Derbyshire as a patron is a no brainer for us. We think everyone should want to visit the area and we want to ensure it delivers beyond our guests’ expectations.“Our beautiful homes are only a small part of what we offer. Our local knowledge, amazing team and stunning settings all add together to create a truly unforgettable experience for those that stay with us.”He added: “We are so excited by the growth of the Peak District and Derbyshire’s tourism and hospitality sector in recent years and can’t wait to share Visit Peak District & Derbyshire’s knowledge further with our guests.”VPDD patrons are seen as key players in the drive to increase overnight stays, visitor spending and the length of the tourism season by delivering top-class service.Managing director Jo Dilley said: “It’s excellent to welcome Coverland UK on board as our latest patrons, especially following the exciting addition of the Beyond Venues portfolio last year.

“Our beautiful landscapes, unique accommodation and warm welcome are what set the Peak District and Derbyshire apart as a destination, and Coverland UK are knowledgeable and experienced advocates for the tourism industry.”She added: “Our patrons are a core network of organisations who want to see the visitor economy grow and prosper for the benefit of everyone. As well as maintaining our strong visitor offer, identifying new opportunities for growth – such as the meetings and incentives market – is fundamentally important to the sector’s future success.“We look forward to working with Coverland UK and drawing on their expertise to help strengthen the Peak District and Derbyshire’s offer even further.”

Businesses interested in joining the patron network can write to [email protected].

To learn more about Coverland’s properties, go to www.beyondvenues.co.uk.

