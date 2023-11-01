Luke Evans Bakery unveils new-look shop

Derbyshire bakery Luke Evans has unveiled an upmarket, new-look shop at its headquarters in Riddings.

The company, which is one of the oldest family-run bakeries in the country, has invested in new counters and displays at the shop in Greenhill Lane - and the fit-out has been completed with new employee uniforms chosen by the shop team and new signage.

There is now an extensive hot display counter serving freshly baked sausage rolls and Cornish pasties, which transforms into a lunchtime carvery unit, with freshly carved hot roasted meats served Monday to Friday in a selection of Luke Evans favourite bread rolls.

A large range of ready-made sandwiches is also available, served out of a new self-serve refrigerated counter, or sandwiches can be made to customer specification.

Meal deals will remain a big part of the grab and go offering. Customers receive a discount on their purchase if they opt for one of the bakery’s many meal deals, including freshly roasted coffee.

To mark the occasion of the refit, Luke Evans Bakery is promoting a range of special offers, including one centred on a product that’s unique to the Derbyshire bakery.

On Friday 17th November and Saturday 18th November, every customer who spends over £3.00 in the shop will receive a free Bobby’s Foot. The name Bobby’s Foot was coined in the 1950s when a customer pointed to a loaf of bread and asked for ‘that one that looks like a bobby’s foot’ – referring to a policeman’s foot. The name stuck and the loaf is still sold by Luke Evans Bakery today.

The bakery is also giving a free individual cake from a specific selection with every hot roast meat roll sold out of the new hot display counter in the shop during all of November, excluding Saturdays.

Luke Evans MD David Yates said: “We’re a bakery with a long history, but we are also always looking forward. The refit has created a modern, fresh feel to the shop, which is a showcase for our fresh bakery products made on the premises.

“We’ve introduced a number of new features such as a grab and go counter, which means customers can have a faster experience. We’ve also installed a hot counter, from which we will be selling rolls filled with hot roast beef, turkey and other meats from Monday to Friday.

“Our shop will still provide the traditional and welcoming customer service that we are renowned for, and we hope that the new changes will make the customer experience even better.”

The shop moved to its current location in the early 1970s following a fire at the bakery which was previously across the road.

Shop manager Michelle Lowden, pictured, said: “We are really excited about our new modern shop and the additional services we are now providing to our customers. It’s a great space in which to work and we hope our customers like it as much as the Luke Evans team does.”

Luke Evans Bakery has a history stretching back to 1804 when it was founded by Henry Evans and named after his brother Luke. Still based in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, in Derbyshire, it has been passed down seven generations and is still in the same family over 200 years later.