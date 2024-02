We caught up with owner Simon and events manager Lilly to hear about what the pub as to offer.

With 25 staff, including six chefs, you can enjoy home cooked fresh food and even woodfired pizza on the outside terrace.

The pub has long been a destination for music lovers and it still regular hosts live music and even it’s own festival, with three stages inside and out.

But there’s much more in store at the Fishpond, which is also a wedding venue, as you can see...

