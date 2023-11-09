Love Your Local: take a look inside Chesterfield's Victoria Craft Union Free House

As part of a new series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit the Victoria Craft Union Free House, on Knifesmithgate, in Chesterfield
The bar has just undergone a major refurbishment and we met up with landlord Lee McMahon who told us all about what makes the pub special and why, for him, working there is like opening the doors to his living room and waiting for his mates to arrive...
Manager Lee McMahon behind the bar at the Victoria Craft Union Free House, on Knifesmithgate, in Chesterfield Photo: Brian Eyre
The Chesterfield venue in the heart of the town centre has been completely refurbished after a six-figure investment Photo: Brian eyre
The refurbishment of the pub has included new furnishings, fittings and a bar fully stocked with an extensive range of beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. Photo: Brian Eyre
There is a big-screen TV where customers can take in the latest sporting action in the pub's snug area. Photo: Brian Eyre