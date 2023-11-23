Love Your Local: take a look inside Chesterfield's Neptune pub
As part of a new series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit the popular pub and live music venue, The Neptune, in Chesterfield.
We caught up with Jason and Sally Davies to hear about their first year running the historic pub on St Helen’s Street, the changes they’ve made and the Neppy’s varied history as a former haberdashery, Post Office – and even a morgue!
From live music to street-kitchen pop-up food, they tell what makes the Neptune such a special place...
1 / 4