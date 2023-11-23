News you can trust since 1855
Love Your Local: take a look inside Chesterfield's Neptune pub

As part of a new series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit the popular pub and live music venue, The Neptune, in Chesterfield.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:51 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:53 GMT

We caught up with Jason and Sally Davies to hear about their first year running the historic pub on St Helen’s Street, the changes they’ve made and the Neppy’s varied history as a former haberdashery, Post Office – and even a morgue!

From live music to street-kitchen pop-up food, they tell what makes the Neptune such a special place...

Sally pouring a pint of Kasteel at the Neppy

1. Love Your Local - The Neptune

Sally pouring a pint of Kasteel at the Neppy Photo: Brian Eyre

The Neptune dates back to the 1860s

2. Love Your Local - The Neptune

The Neptune dates back to the 1860s Photo: Brian Eyre

Landlord lady Jason and Sally Davies have been at the pub for just over a year and have undertaken a major refurbishment of the premises

3. Love Your Local - The Neptune

Landlord lady Jason and Sally Davies have been at the pub for just over a year and have undertaken a major refurbishment of the premises Photo: Brian Eyre

There is a strong nautical theme to the new decor, reflecting the pub's name and the fact it was owned by a Captian in the Merchant Navy during the 19th century

4. Love Your Local - The Neptune

There is a strong nautical theme to the new decor, reflecting the pub's name and the fact it was owned by a Captian in the Merchant Navy during the 19th century Photo: Brian Eyre

