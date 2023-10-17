News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Love Your Local: meet the team at Chesterfield's Barley Mow town centre pub

As part of a new series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to meet the team running the popular Barley Mow bar on Saltergate in Chesterfield.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:02 BST

We caught up with landlord Adrian Matthews, landlady Sarah Matthews and manager Eloise Bestwick to find out what makes the pub such a popular destination.

If you run a local pub and bar and would like to feature in a future Love Your Local spotlight, email b[email protected]

Landlord Adrian Matthews, manager Eloise Bestwick and landlady Sarah Matthews.

1. Barley Mow, Saltergate,

Landlord Adrian Matthews, manager Eloise Bestwick and landlady Sarah Matthews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The pub, which has been undergoling external rennovations recently, is always a riot of colour in the summer, thanks to fantastic hanging baskets of flowers outside.

2. Barley Mow.jpg

The pub, which has been undergoling external rennovations recently, is always a riot of colour in the summer, thanks to fantastic hanging baskets of flowers outside. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Manager Eloise Bestwick with a pint of Timothy Taylor, one of the many beers on offer at the Mow.

3. Barley Mow, Saltergate

Manager Eloise Bestwick with a pint of Timothy Taylor, one of the many beers on offer at the Mow. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The pub prides itself on being very dog friendly - as you can see!

4. Barley Mow, Saltergate

The pub prides itself on being very dog friendly - as you can see! Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield