Love Chesterfield awards honour the town's best in business

Chesters were named Restaurant of the Year

Almost 50 businesses, individuals and projects were shortlisted across 16 categories, but it was Adorn Jewellers, Chesters Restaurant & Takeaway and CarMats.co.uk that clinched the three headline awards - Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year respectively.

Recent Strictly star and breakfast TV presenter Mike Bushell announced the winners of the awards at a sell-out black tie event held at the Winding Wheel on Wednesday 20 October.

More than 250 people attended the celebration. Dom Stevens, Destination Chesterfield Manager said: “This year the awards were a celebration on so many levels – recognising entrepreneurial and community spirit, achievement, survival and a marriage proposal – the first in our awards history. I am delighted that the business community was once again able to come together in person, connect with each other and share in each other’s success. It was a brilliant event.”

Fred's Haberdashery won the Independent High Street Business award

New business CarMats.co.uk, owned by Ash Young, is the first ever recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year award. The Chesterfield-based ecommerce business, which sells car mats, was founded during the first lockdown in 2020 and achieved £1 million in revenue in just nine months. Capitalising on his success, he has since established a second digital business selling car seat covers this year.

Ash said: “During lockdown I wanted to set up a business to support local jobs. Car mats is a bit of a strange business, but everyone uses car mats and they wear out. We are now looking to expand across Europe going into Ireland first and then onto France and all from Chesterfield.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done with Carmats.co.uk and it’s really nice to get the recognition locally.”

CarMats.co.uk was just one of 761 new businesses registered in Chesterfield during 2020 – an increase of 20% compared to the previous year.

Sicily Restaurant was crowned best new hospitality business

Long established businesses, town centre-based Adorn Jewellers, and Chesters based on Sheffield Road are previous multiple award winners in the Chesterfield High Street and Food and Drink awards.

Chesters is investing £1 million opening a second restaurant at Markham Vale. Chris Ioanides, Owner of Chesters, which next year celebrates its 10th anniversary, said: “It means so much to us to be recognised locally. Even though we’ve been in the top 10 in the UK this award means more to us because it’s Chesterfield people that have got us where we are today. It fills our hearts to know that we are up there with the top restaurants in the town.”

Capitalising on the success of Adorn, which opened in The Shambles in 2010, owners Laura-Jo and Adam Owen opened a second shop, Acorn Jewellers, in Bakewell in 2017. An emotional Laura Jo said: “We’re thrilled to win this award. Our success is our customers – 100%. We have a wonderful community of customers and this award is for them.”

Speaking at the awards, Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice Chair of Destination Chesterfield said: “The last 19 months have been a turbulent time for all of us. But our local businesses have shown such resilience; adapting and supporting each other to keep moving forward. They have all achieved so much and inspired others to follow in their footsteps. It is an honour to be able to recognise so many at the Love Chesterfield Awards.”

CarMats.co.uk won the Entrepreneur of the Year award

Organised by Destination Chesterfield and sponsored by EntireFM, winners of the awards were:

Restaurant of the Year – Sponsored by Entire FM: Chesters

Café of the Year – sponsored by CMP Legal: The Café at Libby’s

Pub/Bar of the Year – sponsored by Addooco IT: The Tickled Trout

The Retailer of the Year award went to Adorn Jewellers

Best New Hospitality Business – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants:

Sicily Restaurant

Accessibility Award – sponsored by Spirecross Ltd: Monkey Park Café

Retailer of the Year – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber: Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

Best New High Street Business – sponsored by Chesterfield College Group:

Lottie’s Sandwich Bar

Independent High Street Business – sponsored by Evoluted: Fred’s Haberdashery

Sustainability Award – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council: Superior Wellness

Community Contribution – sponsored by Van Dyk by Wildes: Peak Pharmacy

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Banner Jones: CarMats.co.uk

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by DBC Training: Ellie Gibson – Heathcotes Group

Food Producer of the Year (within 10 miles) – sponsored by MSE Hiller:

Crooked Pickle Co

Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by Peak Pharmacy: The Therapy Lounge

Market Trader of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce