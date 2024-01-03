Louise Bellwood appointed Director at Paperclip

Louise Bellwood has been promoted to Director at call answering and admin support specialists, Paperclip Ltd.

Louise joined Paperclip two years ago as Senior Commercial Manager and has been integral to the implementation of new systems, training and development, and service delivery.

Anne Batty is Paperclip’s Managing Director:

‘Over the past two years, Louise has worked incredibly hard to understand and develop the operational side of Paperclip’s business. She has built strong relationships with existing clients and, alongside the Paperclip team’s professional service delivery, has contributed to our excellent client retention performance.

Louise Bellwood (l) with Paperclip's Managing Director, Anne Batty

I have now tasked Louise with spearheading the next phase of Paperclip’s growth. I have no doubt she will approach this with the same energy, enthusiasm and skill she has shown in every challenge she has taken on so far.’

Louise is delighted by her new role and eager to embrace the opportunities it presents:

‘I’m really looking forward to 2024. We have already planned a wide range of marketing initiatives in the first quarter of 2024, including exhibitions, social media campaigns, and advertising.

One of Paperclip’s core differentiators is the scope and flexibility of the services we deliver. The aim is to meet potential clients face-to face wherever possible and really get to the heart of their aspirations and the challenges they face. Digital is good for some forms of communication, but building relationships is best achieved by speaking and meeting on a regular basis.’