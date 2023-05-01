News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
5 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
8 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
Montrose Retreats in Hathersage claims to offer ‘the ultimate in health and wellness’ - with prices to match.Montrose Retreats in Hathersage claims to offer ‘the ultimate in health and wellness’ - with prices to match.
Montrose Retreats in Hathersage claims to offer ‘the ultimate in health and wellness’ - with prices to match.

Look inside £1,500-a-night retreat for ultra-rich in Derbyshire

Spas and wellness retreats are a popular antidote to the hurly burly of modern life - but one in Derbyshire claims to be the best.

By David Walsh
Published 1st May 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:53 BST

Montrose Retreats in Hathersage claims to offer ‘the ultimate in health and wellness’, with prices to match. The venue is aimed at burnt-out executives, sports professionals and ‘medium-to-ultra-high net worth individuals and their families’. And it aims to rival Swiss counterparts for ‘discretion and privacy’.

It was set up by Jonathan Edgeley from Sheffield a year ago.

He said: “Myself and the team of health and well-being experts at Montrose Retreats are thrilled to celebrate our first birthday. It’s been a really successful year and we have an audience of professionals and high net worth families from all over Yorkshire and beyond. We change one life at a time, on a cellular and spiritual level to optimise health and longevity.”

Services on offer include ‘neurosculpting’, therapeutic and holistic practices and high-tempo health optimisation - as well as good old fashioned hill walks. It can also do advanced biofeedback, assess and aid sleep using wearable technology and ‘look at one’s DNA and assess gut health and nutrition’.

Needless to say such luxury boutique accommodation isn’t cheap. It starts at £1,500-a-night, or £12,000-a-week (non-medical) for exclusive use for individuals. Medical treatment is £2,000 per night.

The venue is aimed at executives, sports professionals and ‘medium-to-ultra-high net worth individuals and their families’.

1. Executives and sports professionals

The venue is aimed at executives, sports professionals and ‘medium-to-ultra-high net worth individuals and their families’. Photo: .

Photo Sales
It can be sitting out weather in Hathersage at certain times of year.

2. Terrace

It can be sitting out weather in Hathersage at certain times of year. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Montrose Retreats was set up by Jonathan Edgeley from Sheffield a year ago.

3. Jonathan Edgeley

Montrose Retreats was set up by Jonathan Edgeley from Sheffield a year ago. Photo: .

Photo Sales
The garden looks very well kept and has nice views.

4. Gardens

The garden looks very well kept and has nice views. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:DerbyshireSheffieldYorkshire