Longcliffe powers up for electric vehicles

By Michele Wheatley
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
Longcliffe's Quality, Compliance and Environmental Manager Tony Hutton is one of the first Longcliffe employees to use the company's new electric vehicle charging points.Longcliffe's Quality, Compliance and Environmental Manager Tony Hutton is one of the first Longcliffe employees to use the company's new electric vehicle charging points.
Longcliffe's Quality, Compliance and Environmental Manager Tony Hutton is one of the first Longcliffe employees to use the company's new electric vehicle charging points.
Independent calcium carbonates business Longcliffe has further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with the installation of electric vehicle charging points at its Derbyshire sites.

The company has put in place five double chargers for use by all staff, contractors and visitors. Two have been set up at its Curzon Lodge Transport Depot and Brassington Moor Quarry entrance; and one at its head office.

Longcliffe Group MD Paul Boustead says: “We are continually looking at ways of managing our environmental impact and making our business more sustainable and this goes beyond our site operations. We are investigating renewable fuels for our fleet and now encouraging employees to look at non-fossil fuel options for their own vehicles.”

In addition, the installation of the charging points, the company has also announced a commitment to move its small fleet of company cars over to electric power as the vehicles come up for renewal.

Related topics:LongcliffeDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice