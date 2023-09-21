Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which operates two quarries near Matlock, has invested over £300,000 in resurfacing the access road between its Ryder Point Quarry and a minor road which then connects to the well-known A5012 Via Gellia road running between Cromford and Newhaven.

Longcliffe’s Quarry Manager Jeff Torr said: “We are improving the access road in two phases. We have completed the first phase which included replacing 200m of the stone road with asphalt. The second phase will include the completion of the resurfacing from the current new section up to the quarry; and the addition of a wheelwash. We have also installed two new weighbridges.

“As a company we are keen to minimise our impact on the local environment, including the roads. This project has already made a significant difference with drivers commenting on the improved access and the local roads already being significantly cleaner.”

Driver Chris Goodall added: “The new road surface is a fantastic improvement. Although there is still a second phase to be done to complete this project, the access is already much better and the local roads cleaner. It’s a really positive project for the drivers, the company and the local community.”

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead concluded: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all employees and visitors to our sites and to minimising our environmental impact. Whilst this is a significant investment, the Ryder Point road development was identified as a potential safety risk which needed to be addressed.