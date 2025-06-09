Longcliffe boosts HGV driving team

Left to right: Tomek, Gary, John, Becky, Jamie, Adam, Ollie, Scott (Steve was unavailable that day)

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd has welcomed nine new drivers to boost its logistics team. Through a combination of very positive start to business in 2025, reduced availability of 8-wheeled tipper drivers and some of the company’s older drivers reducing their hours, they needed to grow their group of drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introducing Steve, Becky, Scott, Adam, John, Tomek, Gary, Jamie and Oliver.

Longcliffe’s Logistics Manager James Hopkinson says: “With a total of 134 HGV driving years under their belts, we are pleased to add a wealth of both tipper and tanker driving experience to our team. Supporting the local community and economy are very important priorities for us so we are also proud to say that most of our new drivers are locally based in Derbyshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tipper-driver Steve from Wirksworth has been driving for 20 years. He loves the freedom of being on the road and planning his days out. On the flipside he finds it can be tricky delivering to new housing estate building sites where the delivery spot is somewhere in a field that is being transformed!

Becky from Darley Dale is helping to showcase that HGV driving is a great career choice for everyone. With Longcliffe being a long-established local company and highly recommended by local people, Becky wanted to join us. She finds traffic challenging but loves being in her own ‘bubble’ when out on deliveries.

Scott from Wirksworth applies his 29 years of experience to delivering construction materials around Derbyshire for us. He likes the fact the job means he can be by himself but finds other driver behaviours on the roads sometimes challenging.

Matlock-based Adam simply enjoys driving but wanted to work for a well-established and reputable company. Like his fellow drivers he likes his own company whilst driving his tipper truck but finds the traffic can be very testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John from Kingsley has driving in the family – following in his dad’s footsteps, he has now been driving for 19 years. He drives tippers and tankers for us and loves getting around the country. Campbeltown in Scotland is one of his favourite and most scenic delivery destinations.

Gary who lives in Clay Cross started out as an apprentice fitter but has now been a driver for 20 years. He worked for us as a sub-contractor driver many years ago but has now joined our team as a relief driver for tanker deliveries. He loves the freedom of being on the road and as challenging as HGV driving can be, he remains committed and passionate about what he does every day.

Alfreton-based Jamie took his HGV exam after being made redundant from a previous job. He has now been driving for six years and was encouraged to apply to join us having heard good feedback from friends who already worked here. He loves getting to see new parts of the country and is now busy learning Longcliffe’s policies and customer requirements.

Oliver, who is based in Matlock, has loved the freedom of the road for three years. He had heard through word of mouth, that Longcliffe was a good team and company to work for and now loves going to different places. He finds that other road users can be the biggest challenge of his job!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, we have Tomek who lives in Derby and has been driving for 20 years. A friend recommendation has brought him to the Longcliffe driving team where he goes out on the road delivering both our industrial powders and aggregates products to a variety of customers.

Longcliffe's Group Managing Director Paul Boustead adds: One of the most visible aspects of our business is our fleet - and it's only as strong as the people behind the wheel. I'm pleased to welcome these nine new drivers to the Longcliffe team and proud that we’ve been able to do so by recruiting experienced professionals — many of them from our local area.”