Longcliffe appoints first HR Manager

Continuing its development of the business for the future, calcium carbonates leader Longcliffe Quarries Ltd has appointed its first Human Resources Manager.

Pleasley, Derbyshire-based Samantha (Sammy) Gaunt brings over 10 years of experience to the newly created role. Previous HR roles have included working for companies with a manufacturing background as well an independent consultancy.

Sammy is also passionate about developing industry links with education and promoting careers through her role as a Science Technology Engineering and Maths Ambassador. She is also a Trustee on the Board at Brighter Mansfield, an award-winning charity which improves lives in Mansfield & District and surrounding areas.

At industry-leading business Longcliffe, Sammy’s role will include working with the 190-strong team on career development and employee wellbeing; and on promoting careers at Longcliffe to recruit and retain the best people.

Sammy says: “I am delighted to join this highly respected family-owned company. I am already getting to know the people and understand the wide-ranging product portfolio, and I look forward to developing the team for the future.”

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead adds: “Our company starts with our people, so I am delighted to welcome Sammy on board to focus purely on the development and health and wellbeing of our team. I look forward to working with her to develop careers at Longcliffe.”

As well as various HR qualifications, Sammy also holds a life coach diploma.

