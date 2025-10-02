Longcliffe appoints first HR Manager

Newly appointed Longcliffe HR Manager Sammy Gaunt.

Continuing its development of the business for the future, calcium carbonates leader Longcliffe Quarries Ltd has appointed its first Human Resources Manager.

Pleasley, Derbyshire-based Samantha (Sammy) Gaunt brings over 10 years of experience to the newly created role. Previous HR roles have included working for companies with a manufacturing background as well an independent consultancy.

Sammy is also passionate about developing industry links with education and promoting careers through her role as a Science Technology Engineering and Maths Ambassador. She is also a Trustee on the Board at Brighter Mansfield, an award-winning charity which improves lives in Mansfield & District and surrounding areas.

At industry-leading business Longcliffe, Sammy’s role will include working with the 190-strong team on career development and employee wellbeing; and on promoting careers at Longcliffe to recruit and retain the best people.

Sammy says: “I am delighted to join this highly respected family-owned company. I am already getting to know the people and understand the wide-ranging product portfolio, and I look forward to developing the team for the future.”

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead adds: “Our company starts with our people, so I am delighted to welcome Sammy on board to focus purely on the development and health and wellbeing of our team. I look forward to working with her to develop careers at Longcliffe.”

As well as various HR qualifications, Sammy also holds a life coach diploma.